ALX Oncology (ALXO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect ALX Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ALX Oncology Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 172,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,197. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $268.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 258,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 606,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 128,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ALX Oncology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALXO

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology's pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Further Reading

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