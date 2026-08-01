Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Amadeus IT Group logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amadeus IT Group beat quarterly expectations: The company reported EPS of $1.03, above the $1.01 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.92 billion versus expectations of $1.89 billion.
  • Shares fell 1.9% to $61.88 following the results. Amadeus has a $27.88 billion market capitalization, a 17.53 price-to-earnings ratio and a 52-week trading range of $54.60 to $85.23.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with one Strong Buy, three Buy and two Hold ratings; however, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded the stock to Strong Sell. MarketBeat lists the overall consensus rating as Moderate Buy.
  • Interested in Amadeus IT Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 20.35%.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 1.9%

OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,391. The company's fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $85.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amadeus IT Group

About Amadeus IT Group

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amadeus IT Group Right Now?

Before you consider Amadeus IT Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amadeus IT Group wasn't on the list.

While Amadeus IT Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines