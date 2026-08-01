Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 20.35%.

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Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 1.9%

OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 69,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,391. The company's fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $85.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amadeus IT Group

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company's platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus's product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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