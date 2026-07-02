Aman Joshi Sells 8,343 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Aman Joshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,760.12.

On Thursday, May 14th, Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $18.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.13. 15,720,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,675,556. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.59. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $236.14.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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