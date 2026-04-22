Amazon.com (AMZN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $176.9824 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.54. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $169.35 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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