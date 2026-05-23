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Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Amazon has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with 57 of 60 analysts recommending the stock and an average 12-month price target of about $312.66.
  • Several analysts recently raised targets on AMZN, including Truist, Needham, RBC, and Canaccord, while Wedbush trimmed its target but still kept an outperform rating.
  • Amazon’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $2.78 versus the $1.63 estimate and revenue of $181.52 billion, while recent news has focused on AI-driven growth prospects and some regulatory criticism in the U.K.
  • Interested in Amazon.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the sixty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.6552.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,203.80. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $266.32 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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