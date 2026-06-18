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Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given "Buy" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group reissued a Buy rating on Amazon, adding to a wave of positive analyst sentiment around the stock.
  • Other firms have also turned constructive, with multiple brokerages raising ratings or price targets; MarketBeat says Amazon now has a consensus Moderate Buy and a $312.78 average price target.
  • Amazon reported strong quarterly results, including EPS of $2.78 versus the expected $1.63 and revenue of $181.52 billion, while the stock rose 0.8% to $239.42 on the day cited.
  • Interested in Amazon.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8%

AMZN traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $239.42. 12,685,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,449,543. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $255.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.97. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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