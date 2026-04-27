Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.21.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.47. 7,029,768 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,169,789. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $178.85 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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