Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.83.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3%

AMZN stock opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.27. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 107,563 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is seeking FCC approval for a 5,105-satellite Amazon Leo constellation that could provide direct-to-device voice, messaging, data and emergency services beginning in 2028. The plan would expand Amazon beyond e-commerce and cloud computing, use assets connected to its planned Globalstar acquisition, and create a potential competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink. Amazon Leo satellite network report

Amazon is seeking FCC approval for a 5,105-satellite Amazon Leo constellation that could provide direct-to-device voice, messaging, data and emergency services beginning in 2028. The plan would expand Amazon beyond e-commerce and cloud computing, use assets connected to its planned Globalstar acquisition, and create a potential competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink. Positive Sentiment: Analyst Brian White of Monness reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $315 price target, citing AWS momentum. The target implies substantial upside from current levels, although it is dependent on strong cloud results and effective AI monetization. Amazon analyst rating report

Analyst Brian White of Monness reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $315 price target, citing AWS momentum. The target implies substantial upside from current levels, although it is dependent on strong cloud results and effective AI monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on Amazon’s upcoming quarterly results, particularly AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and the outlook for roughly $200 billion in 2026 capital expenditures. Strong results may not be enough if management raises spending or provides cautious guidance, following weak market reactions to other technology companies’ AI investments. Amazon earnings preview

Investors are focused on Amazon’s upcoming quarterly results, particularly AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and the outlook for roughly $200 billion in 2026 capital expenditures. Strong results may not be enough if management raises spending or provides cautious guidance, following weak market reactions to other technology companies’ AI investments. Negative Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly winding down most of its Nova in-house AI models and refocusing on a new frontier-model effort. Layoffs affecting its artificial general intelligence team add to concerns about strategic execution and whether prior AI investments will generate acceptable returns. Amazon AI strategy overhaul

Amazon is reportedly winding down most of its Nova in-house AI models and refocusing on a new frontier-model effort. Layoffs affecting its artificial general intelligence team add to concerns about strategic execution and whether prior AI investments will generate acceptable returns. Negative Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon over the hiring of an HBO Max executive, alleging that Amazon induced a contract breach and seeking restrictions on future employee poaching. The dispute is an additional legal and operational overhang, though its direct financial impact is not yet clear. Warner Bros. Discovery lawsuit report

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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