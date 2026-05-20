Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 2.2% - Time to Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $265.58 and last traded at $265.01. Approximately 34,489,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 48,908,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.34.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $236.31 and its 200-day moving average is $231.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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