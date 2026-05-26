Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 6,180 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.43, for a total value of $1,627,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,460 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,677.80. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,952,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,463,938. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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