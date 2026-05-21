Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.3% Higher - Here's What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $269.49 and last traded at $268.46. 36,403,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 48,786,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.01.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $237.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sfam LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sfam LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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