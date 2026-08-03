AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.5031 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. 22,355,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,396,082. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,437,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,087.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,537.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,194,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694,842 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,561 shares of the company's stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 1,457,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,009,819 shares of the company's stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,369,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,349,046 shares of the company's stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 1,278,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $2.50 price target (up from $2.25) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $3.50 target price on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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