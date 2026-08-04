AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 6.8% - What's Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.6550. 17,601,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 39,570,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

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Trending Headlines about AMC Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMC reported its strongest Wednesday-through-Sunday period in its 106-year history, recording all-time U.S. and global records for total revenue, admissions revenue and food-and-beverage sales. The performance was driven by the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and supports expectations for a broader theatrical-industry recovery. AMC Entertainment Shatters Weekend Revenue Records

AMC reported its strongest Wednesday-through-Sunday period in its 106-year history, recording all-time U.S. and global records for total revenue, admissions revenue and food-and-beverage sales. The performance was driven by the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and supports expectations for a broader theatrical-industry recovery. Positive Sentiment: Blockbuster releases are benefiting theater operators including AMC, IMAX and Cinemark while reinforcing concerns about streaming growth. The favorable box-office backdrop has helped AMC shares rally more than 200% from this year’s low. Big Screens Are Beating Streaming in 2026

Blockbuster releases are benefiting theater operators including AMC, IMAX and Cinemark while reinforcing concerns about streaming growth. The favorable box-office backdrop has helped AMC shares rally more than 200% from this year’s low. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted AMC’s technical “golden cross,” in which its 50-day moving average moved above its 200-day average, and strong interest in the latest Spider-Man release. These signals point to improving momentum, although they do not guarantee further gains. AMC stock forms golden cross

Recent coverage highlighted AMC’s technical “golden cross,” in which its 50-day moving average moved above its 200-day average, and strong interest in the latest Spider-Man release. These signals point to improving momentum, although they do not guarantee further gains. Neutral Sentiment: AMC’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.14 per share versus a consensus estimate for a loss of $0.03 and revenue of $1.60 billion versus estimates of $1.50 billion. Investors are now assessing whether the strong operating recovery justifies the stock’s significantly higher valuation. AMC Buy, Sell, or Hold Post Q2 Earnings

AMC’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.14 per share versus a consensus estimate for a loss of $0.03 and revenue of $1.60 billion versus estimates of $1.50 billion. Investors are now assessing whether the strong operating recovery justifies the stock’s significantly higher valuation. Negative Sentiment: After the rapid advance toward a key resistance level, profit-taking and concerns about AMC’s negative full-year earnings outlook, leverage and meme-stock volatility may be weighing on the shares. The recent decline follows the record-weekend rally rather than a deterioration in the announced box-office results. Why the AMC stock price is pumping

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.53.

View Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 250,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,437,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,087.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,657 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company's stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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