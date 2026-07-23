AMC Networks (AMCX) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to announce earnings of ($0.0992) per share and revenue of $558.0690 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business had revenue of $542.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $446.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,963 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised AMC Networks from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc NASDAQ: AMCX is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.

The company's core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.

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