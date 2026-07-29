Amdocs (DOX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $1.1751 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Amdocs's payout ratio is 45.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 94.5% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Amdocs by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Cfra cut shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.67.

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Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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