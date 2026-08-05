Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.940-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.374-7.444 EPS.

Get Amdocs alerts: Sign Up

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 2,195,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,392. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.81%.Amdocs has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.374-7.444 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Amdocs's payout ratio is 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Cfra lowered Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Trending Headlines about Amdocs

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amdocs reported third-quarter revenue of $1.175 billion, up 2.7% year over year, while non-GAAP operating margin improved to 21.6%. Free cash flow was $172 million, and the company maintained its fiscal 2026 free-cash-flow outlook of $710 million to $730 million. Amdocs fiscal 2026 third-quarter results

Amdocs reported third-quarter revenue of $1.175 billion, up 2.7% year over year, while non-GAAP operating margin improved to 21.6%. Free cash flow was $172 million, and the company maintained its fiscal 2026 free-cash-flow outlook of $710 million to $730 million. Positive Sentiment: The company announced multiple customer expansions and new engagements, including Liberty Latin America, Lumen, PLDT Home, Sunrise, Vivo, A1 Austria and Brazil’s Cielo. The deals support demand for Amdocs’ cloud, AI-driven, billing, connectivity and telecommunications software, but financial terms were not disclosed. Lumen expands its collaboration with Amdocs

The company announced multiple customer expansions and new engagements, including Liberty Latin America, Lumen, PLDT Home, Sunrise, Vivo, A1 Austria and Brazil’s Cielo. The deals support demand for Amdocs’ cloud, AI-driven, billing, connectivity and telecommunications software, but financial terms were not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: Amdocs repurchased $143 million of shares during the quarter, and its twelve-month backlog rose 2.7% year over year to $4.26 billion, offering some visibility into future revenue. Amdocs fiscal 2026 third-quarter results

Amdocs repurchased $143 million of shares during the quarter, and its twelve-month backlog rose 2.7% year over year to $4.26 billion, offering some visibility into future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Fourth-quarter guidance calls for EPS of $1.94 to $2.00 and revenue of approximately $1.2 billion, broadly matching analyst expectations. The outlook therefore provides limited near-term upside surprise.

Fourth-quarter guidance calls for EPS of $1.94 to $2.00 and revenue of approximately $1.2 billion, broadly matching analyst expectations. The outlook therefore provides limited near-term upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Amdocs reported quarterly EPS of $1.68, below the $1.84 consensus estimate. A $106 million restructuring charge sharply reduced GAAP operating income and contributed to the earnings shortfall, increasing investor concern about near-term profitability. Amdocs quarterly earnings press release

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 73.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,778 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,146 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Amdocs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amdocs wasn't on the list.

While Amdocs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here