Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.374-7.444 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.940-2.000 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra cut shares of Amdocs to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amdocs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.67.

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Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. 2,195,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,392. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Amdocs's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

More Amdocs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 revenue increased 2.7% year over year to $1.175 billion, reaching the midpoint of management’s guidance. Managed-services revenue rose 2.5% to $791 million, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.84 was at the midpoint of the company’s $1.81–$1.87 range and matched the Zacks consensus estimate. Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Fiscal Q3 revenue increased 2.7% year over year to $1.175 billion, reaching the midpoint of management’s guidance. Managed-services revenue rose 2.5% to $791 million, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.84 was at the midpoint of the company’s $1.81–$1.87 range and matched the Zacks consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Amdocs maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook, including revenue growth of 3.2%–4.0% and EPS guidance of $7.374–$7.444, above the $7.240 consensus estimate. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.940–$2.000 also brackets or exceeds expectations. Amdocs Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

Amdocs maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook, including revenue growth of 3.2%–4.0% and EPS guidance of $7.374–$7.444, above the $7.240 consensus estimate. Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.940–$2.000 also brackets or exceeds expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company announced or expanded multiple enterprise and telecommunications engagements, including projects with Liberty Latin America, Lumen, PLDT Home, Sunrise, Vivo, A1 Austria, Optimum and Brazil’s Cielo. These wins support demand for Amdocs’ cloud, AI, billing, customer-experience and connectivity platforms. Lumen Extends Multi-Cloud Strategy with Amdocs

The company announced or expanded multiple enterprise and telecommunications engagements, including projects with Liberty Latin America, Lumen, PLDT Home, Sunrise, Vivo, A1 Austria, Optimum and Brazil’s Cielo. These wins support demand for Amdocs’ cloud, AI, billing, customer-experience and connectivity platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Backlog rose 2.7% year over year to $4.26 billion, and Amdocs repurchased $143 million of shares during the quarter. Free-cash-flow guidance remained $710 million–$730 million, excluding restructuring payments.

Backlog rose 2.7% year over year to $4.26 billion, and Amdocs repurchased $143 million of shares during the quarter. Free-cash-flow guidance remained $710 million–$730 million, excluding restructuring payments. Negative Sentiment: GAAP diluted EPS was only $0.59, affected by a $106 million restructuring charge, while GAAP operating income fell 48.4% to approximately $105 million and operating margin declined to 8.9%. Cash generation also weakened after including restructuring payments. Amdocs Q3 2026 Earnings: Revenue Growth but Profit Declines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81,504 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,183 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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