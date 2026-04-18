Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.33.

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Amdocs Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of DOX stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 94.5% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 620 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company's stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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