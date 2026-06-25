Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.4533.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Amer Sports Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of AS stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amer Sports news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amer Sports by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1,030.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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