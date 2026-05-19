Amer Sports Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 123% compared to the average daily volume of 3,916 call options.

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Insider Activity at Amer Sports

In other news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $414,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,871.50. This trade represents a 42.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $217,741.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $428,883.28. The trade was a 33.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $956,673 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Amer Sports Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of AS traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. 9,077,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,565. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. Amer Sports has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amer Sports

Here are the key news stories impacting Amer Sports this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AS shares. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.18.

View Our Latest Report on AS

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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