Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.33.

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Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMTB stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.68. 132,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,330. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,986 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,989 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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