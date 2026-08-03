Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.08.

Get Ameren alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $109.76 on Monday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $96.57 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,971.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 14,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameren wasn't on the list.

While Ameren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here