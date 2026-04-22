Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.31.

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Ameren Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $110.12 on Monday. Ameren has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 16.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $673,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,673.60. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ameren by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $186,556,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 77,315 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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