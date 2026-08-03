Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

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Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. 929,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,790. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $515.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.18 million. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $479,774. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,111 shares in the company, valued at $713,521.97. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,735,585 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,601 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,274,000 after purchasing an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 889,820 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 679,833 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 179,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 54.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 575,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 203,374 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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