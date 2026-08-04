Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $31.93. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameresco shares last traded at $29.3130, with a volume of 660,405 shares changing hands.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ameresco from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $911,379.84. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,521.97. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ameresco

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameresco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and record backlog: Second-quarter revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $515.5 million, exceeding the $465.2 million analyst consensus. Ameresco’s backlog increased 32% to a record level, supporting expectations for future project growth. Ameresco revenue beat and backlog article

Second-quarter revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $515.5 million, exceeding the $465.2 million analyst consensus. Ameresco’s backlog increased 32% to a record level, supporting expectations for future project growth. Positive Sentiment: Strong new business activity: Ameresco booked approximately $1.8 billion in new awards as electricity demand and energy-infrastructure investment remained strong. The awards improve visibility into the company’s future revenue pipeline. Reuters Ameresco awards article

Ameresco booked approximately $1.8 billion in new awards as electricity demand and energy-infrastructure investment remained strong. The awards improve visibility into the company’s future revenue pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings outlook: Management issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.35, above the prior analyst consensus of $1.09. Revenue guidance of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion was maintained broadly in line with the $2.1 billion consensus. Ameresco second-quarter financial results

Management issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.35, above the prior analyst consensus of $1.09. Revenue guidance of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion was maintained broadly in line with the $2.1 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence improved: Canaccord Genuity raised its Ameresco price target from $59 to $62 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the current trading level. Benzinga analyst rating report

Canaccord Genuity raised its Ameresco price target from $59 to $62 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly EPS met expectations: Adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share matched consensus estimates, but declined from $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. Zacks Ameresco earnings report

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Trading Up 29.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The company had revenue of $515.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ameresco's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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