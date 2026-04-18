America Movil (AMX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect America Movil to post earnings of $0.4454 per share and revenue of $12.7574 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.09 billion. On average, analysts expect America Movil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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America Movil Stock Performance

AMX opened at $26.32 on Friday. America Movil has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of America Movil from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $23.60) on shares of America Movil in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. New Street Research raised shares of America Movil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of America Movil from $19.50 to $21.80 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America Movil currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

Institutional Trading of America Movil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in America Movil in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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