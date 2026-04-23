American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.39 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($1.39), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The company's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. American Airlines Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.200-0.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from American Airlines Group's conference call:

Revenue and demand are strong — American reported 10.8% revenue growth in Q1, recorded nine record revenue-intake weeks, and expects roughly ~15% revenue growth in Q2 with ~65% of Q2 booked.\

— American reported 10.8% revenue growth in Q1, recorded nine record revenue-intake weeks, and expects roughly with ~65% of Q2 booked.\ Fuel is a major headwind — jet fuel costs rose ~$4 billion year-over-year (including a $400M January increase versus the forward curve), contributing to an adjusted Q1 loss and creating near-term profit risk if elevated fuel persists.

— jet fuel costs rose ~$4 billion year-over-year (including a $400M January increase versus the forward curve), contributing to an adjusted Q1 loss and creating near-term profit risk if elevated fuel persists. Premium and loyalty momentum — paid load factors in business and premium economy are at record highs, AAdvantage enrollments rose 25% YoY, and co‑brand card acquisitions/setups hit all-time records, supporting higher-yield revenue mix.

— paid load factors in business and premium economy are at record highs, AAdvantage enrollments rose 25% YoY, and co‑brand card acquisitions/setups hit all-time records, supporting higher-yield revenue mix. Cost program and balance-sheet progress — pre-tax margin improved ~2 points YoY, the re-engineering program is delivering >$200M incremental savings in 2026 (≈$1B total since launch), total debt fell to $34.7B, and liquidity ended Q1 near $11B.

— pre-tax margin improved ~2 points YoY, the re-engineering program is delivering >$200M incremental savings in 2026 (≈$1B total since launch), total debt fell to $34.7B, and liquidity ended Q1 near $11B. Capacity, fleet and capex adjustments — deliveries cut to 49 aircraft (from 55) to save nearly $300M of CapEx (total 2026 CapEx ~ $4B); Q2 capacity is modestly below prior plans with some route suspensions and potential further adjustments depending on fuel and demand.

Get AAL alerts: Sign Up

American Airlines Group Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 35,341,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,811,379. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

Key Headlines Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,670,800 shares of the airline's stock valued at $153,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,934,622 shares of the airline's stock valued at $106,306,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,483,781 shares of the airline's stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,869,928 shares of the airline's stock valued at $74,656,000 after buying an additional 1,140,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,349,837 shares of the airline's stock worth $51,353,000 after buying an additional 96,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company's stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Airlines Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Airlines Group wasn't on the list.

While American Airlines Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here