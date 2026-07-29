American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) SVP Sells 39,168 Shares of Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) SVP Angela Owens sold 39,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $600,837.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,357,557.84. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get AAL alerts: Sign Up

American Airlines Group Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 64,605,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,997,000. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,978,006 shares of the airline's stock valued at $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the airline's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,164,443 shares of the airline's stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the airline's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,315,532 shares of the airline's stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 336,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Airlines Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Airlines Group wasn't on the list.

While American Airlines Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here