American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Trading 8.4% Higher - What's Next?

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 3,308,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,255,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABAT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Battery Technology from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Battery Technology from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABAT

American Battery Technology Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a market cap of $316.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.70 million. American Battery Technology had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%.

Insider Activity at American Battery Technology

In other news, COO Steven Wu sold 115,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $411,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,219,994.20. This represents a 25.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Battery Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Battery Technology by 167.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,133 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Battery Technology by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,381 shares of the company's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 501,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company NASDAQ: ABAT is a U.S.-based company focused on developing domestic supply chain solutions for critical battery metals. The company's core activities span from exploration and extraction of lithium resources to the design and operation of recycling facilities targeted at end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap. By integrating upstream resource development with downstream recycling, ABAT aims to create a closed-loop system that bolsters North American battery manufacturing.

On the resource side, American Battery Technology holds lithium claystone claims in Nevada's Clayton Valley and is advancing a pilot direct-extraction facility designed to recover lithium and other valuable metals from brines.

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