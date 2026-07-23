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American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
American Bitcoin logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Maxim Group upgraded American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) to a strong-buy rating, giving the stock a more bullish call than several other firms covering it.
  • The broader analyst picture remains mixed: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with a consensus price target of $45.00, while other recent ratings included a sell and a hold.
  • American Bitcoin is trading far below its past levels, opening at $6.10 versus a 1-year high of $217.80, and its latest quarterly results showed a loss and revenue miss versus expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ABTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised American Bitcoin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Bitcoin

American Bitcoin Price Performance

Shares of ABTC opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. American Bitcoin has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $432.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.85 million. American Bitcoin had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 69.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Bitcoin by 1,031.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Bitcoin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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