American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Director Cary Mcmillan Sells 2,892 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) Director Cary Mcmillan sold 2,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $48,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $485,166,000 after buying an additional 249,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,261,614 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $154,663,000 after acquiring an additional 509,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,606,362 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,336,392 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,000,419 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $158,231,000 after acquiring an additional 680,332 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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