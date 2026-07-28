American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Director David Sable Sells 5,779 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) Director David Sable sold 5,779 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $99,572.17. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,477.63. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE AEO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,413. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,817 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a "buy" rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

Further Reading

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