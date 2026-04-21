American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Raymond James Financial

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $138.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock's previous close.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.32.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company's stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,751 shares of the company's stock worth $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,689 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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