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American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is cautious: American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 24 analysts, with 13 holds, 9 buys, 1 strong buy, and 1 sell. The average 12-month price target is $359.05.
  • Recent earnings beat expectations: In its latest quarterly results, American Express reported $4.28 EPS, topping estimates, while revenue rose 11.4% year over year to $14.22 billion. The company also issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of 17.3 to 17.9.
  • Dividend and stock performance remain notable: American Express declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, equal to a 1.2% annual yield, while the stock traded down about 1.5% to $313.76 and remains below its 200-day average.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of American Express.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $313.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a 1 year low of $286.15 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is 23.71%.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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Analyst Recommendations for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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