American Healthcare REIT (AHR) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post earnings of $0.1372 per share and revenue of $669.0890 million for the quarter. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,085,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,174,000 after buying an additional 208,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock worth $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,582 shares of the company's stock worth $260,316,000 after acquiring an additional 177,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company's stock worth $195,415,000 after acquiring an additional 759,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,930,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,887,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHR. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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