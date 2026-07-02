American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.9091.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 2.9%

AHR stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Insider Activity

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 5,961,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,557,850 shares of the company's stock worth $120,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here