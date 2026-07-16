American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 211428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHR. UBS Group upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 172.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,741,890. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 7.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 95.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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