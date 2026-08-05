American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMH. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.69.

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American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 689,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,723. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.53%.The company's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-1.970 EPS. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $710,672,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $147,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,937,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $528,736,000 after buying an additional 3,126,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,299.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $99,915,000 after buying an additional 2,890,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,690,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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