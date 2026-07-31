American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Short Interest Up 71.7% in July

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 309,442 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the June 30th total of 180,264 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

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American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8%

AII opened at $20.14 on Friday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $394.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.14.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 27.56%. Equities analysts expect that American Integrity Insurance Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven E. Smathers acquired 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $49,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,280.73. The trade was a 1.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mathis acquired 3,000 shares of American Integrity Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,039.32. This represents a 95.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 142,256 shares of company stock worth $2,400,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 1,840.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,988,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 2,834,289 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,260,169 shares of the company's stock worth $23,729,000 after buying an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in American Integrity Insurance Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,191,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Integrity Insurance Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 648,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,932 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,409,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AII shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised American Integrity Insurance Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Integrity Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Integrity Insurance Group

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

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