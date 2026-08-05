American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) CEO Robert Ritchie Sells 30,000 Shares

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Ritchie sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,370,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,435,287.45. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AII traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 73,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,954. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.20.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 27.56%.The firm had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Integrity Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AII. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Integrity Insurance Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AII

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

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