American International Group (AIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect American International Group to announce earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $7.2476 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. American International Group has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,249 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.22.

View Our Latest Report on American International Group

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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