American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5455 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a 8.2% increase from American States Water's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

American States Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 71 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

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American States Water Price Performance

NYSE AWR traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 303,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,742. American States Water has a 52-week low of $69.45 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. American States Water's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About American States Water

American States Water Company NYSE: AWR, founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

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