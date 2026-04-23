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American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up to open at $51.25 from a $48.15 close but were last trading near $46.53, signaling notable intraday volatility.
  • Big earnings beat: AMSC reported $2.75 EPS versus a $0.15 consensus and revenue of $74.53M (+21.4% y/y) with a 46.7% net margin, while management set Q4 2025 guidance of $0.17 and analysts forecast roughly 3.09 EPS for the year.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with an average rating of "Hold" after several downgrades, even as institutional investors have materially increased positions (e.g., Millennium +878.5%, Goldman +54.6%, RBC +27.5%), leaving institutions owning about 52.28% of shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.15, but opened at $51.25. American Superconductor shares last traded at $46.5340, with a volume of 703,520 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Superconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Stock Down 1.1%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.60. American Superconductor had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,295 shares of the technology company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company's stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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