American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

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American Water Works Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AWK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,034,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,866. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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