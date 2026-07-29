American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.020-6.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $120.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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