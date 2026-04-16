Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Up 6% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.4650. Approximately 740,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,106,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Report on USAS

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,954,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Americas Gold and Silver by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company's stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Further Reading

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