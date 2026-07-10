Americas Gold and Silver Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 24,729 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 449% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,506 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the second quarter worth $25,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Americas Gold and Silver in the second quarter valued at $10,574,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,956 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,570,774 shares of the company's stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,563 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,501,488 shares of the company's stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,582 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Down 4.1%

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 2,947,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,799. Americas Gold and Silver has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

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