Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Americas Gold and Silver to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $49.8860 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get USAS alerts: Sign Up

Americas Gold and Silver Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.89. 502,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. Americas Gold and Silver has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Americas Gold and Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Americas Gold and Silver wasn't on the list.

While Americas Gold and Silver currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here