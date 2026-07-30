Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0006) per share and revenue of $613.5370 million for the quarter. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -235.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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