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Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Amerigo Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Amerigo Resources shares hit a new 52-week high of C$6.61 (last C$6.55) on Friday with ~39,255 shares traded, trading above its 50-day (C$5.55) and 200-day (C$4.53) moving averages and carrying a market cap of C$1.08 billion.
  • Quarterly results: The company reported EPS of C$0.14 on C$106.62 million in revenue, with a net margin of 13.14% and ROE of 33.30%, and analysts expect about C$0.285 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Dividend and insider activity: It paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.04 (annualized C$0.16, ~2.4% yield; payout ratio 61.67%), while insiders have sold 123,581 shares in the past 90 days (including a director sale of 63,500 shares), with insiders owning 12.95% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 39255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$106.62 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 33.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2850394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Amerigo Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Insider Transactions at Amerigo Resources

In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total transaction of C$302,895.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$122,589. This represents a 71.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 123,581 shares of company stock worth $591,477 over the last 90 days. 12.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

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